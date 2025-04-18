Visited Gaza? Expect social media screening under new US Visa rules

On April 17, 2025, the US State Department issued a directive requiring all visa applicants to undergo social media vetting if they have visited the Gaza Strip since January 1, 2007, reported Reuters. An internal State Department cable seen by Reuters states that this includes individuals who have worked for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or held official roles in Gaza. The goal is to identify potential security risks before granting entry into the United States.​

"If the review of social media results uncovers potential derogatory information relating to security issues, then a SAO must be submitted," the cable said, according to Reuters. The cable was reportedly sent to all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts.

What happens during the vetting process?

When an applicant's social media activity is reviewed and raises security concerns, a Security Advisory Opinion (SAO) is initiated. This is an in-depth investigation involving multiple U.S. agencies to assess whether the individual poses a national security threat.​

This move follows previous actions by the US administration, such as the January 2025 executive order aimed at combating antisemitism, which pledged to deport non-citizen college students and others who participated in pro-Palestinian protests. The order emphasized "immediate action" by the Justice Department to prosecute "terroristic threats, arson, vandalism, and violence against American Jews," citing the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel as a catalyst for increased antisemitism on U.S. campuses .​

Impact on Visa Holders

As a result of this new policy, over 300 visas have already been revoked. The State Department emphasizes that all visa applicants undergo thorough and continuous security evaluations, from the application process through the duration of their visa validity.​

Public Reaction and Criticism

Critics argue that this policy infringes upon First Amendment rights, particularly the freedom of speech. Concerns have been raised about potential political censorship, especially regarding individuals who have expressed support for Palestinians or criticized Israeli actions in Gaza With inputs from Reuters.​