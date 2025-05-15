Want in? Four Seasons opens 2027 private jet bookings for the world's Elite

If you’ve dreamt of exploring the world in ultimate comfort, with Michelin-star meals at 40,000 feet and once-in-a-lifetime cultural moments on the ground — the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is your ticket to that dream.

Celebrating a decade of redefining luxury travel, Four Seasons has unveiled its 2027 Private Jet itineraries, taking just 48 lucky travellers on unforgettable journeys to some of the planet’s most iconic, remote, and awe-inspiring destinations.

And if you can’t wait until 2027, good news — limited seats are still available for select 2025 and 2026 departures.

What makes this Jet experience special?

Forget first-class. This is a flying Four Seasons hotel. The specially designed Airbus A321neo-LR comes with just 48 seats — each one offering private jet-level luxury. Every detail is taken care of: from a dedicated concierge and a personal chef to an onboard physician and a curated itinerary packed with immersive local experiences.

“For 10 years, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has redefined luxury travel, merging our ambitious spirit of innovation with deeply personal journeys that forge lasting connections with our guests,” said Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons.

"From a private viewing of Michelangelo’s David to food adventures via Vespa in Vietnam, every moment is designed for immersive discovery. With only 48 travellers per departure, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience offers a sense of community with like-minded explorers, unlocking unforgettable opportunities to travel deeper and farther," added Speichert.

Four Unmissable Journeys for 2027:

Uncharted Discovery (Jan 20 – Feb 9, 2027)

Price: $ 234,000 per person

Think lush rainforests in Costa Rica, wine in Buenos Aires, the ruins of Machu Picchu, a private Antarctic expedition, and warm Caribbean vibes in Cartagena — all in one seamless luxury journey. This new route begins in Los Angeles, making travel easier for globe-hoppers heading west.

Asia Unveiled (Feb 11 – 26, 2027)

Price: $167,000 per person

This 16-day culinary and cultural odyssey across Asia includes sushi-making in Tokyo, rafting in Bali, coral island escapes in the Maldives, and meditative moments in Bhutan. It’s tailor-made for time-strapped travellers seeking balance between discovery and downtime.

International Intrigue (Mar 3 – 23, 2027)

Price: $ 230,000 per person

Glide across continents from Kyoto’s sacred shrines and Moroccan mountains to Parisian cathedrals and African safaris. Highlights include dolphin cruises in the Maldives, private access to Florence’s artistic treasures, and unforgettable sunsets in the Serengeti.

Timeless Encounters (Apr 15 – May 6, 2027)

Price: $235,000 per person

The original jet itinerary, loved by repeat guests, this journey covers London to Bora Bora, the Sydney Opera House to the Taj Mahal. Sip cocktails from the world’s tallest building in Dubai, or relax in Chiang Mai’s jungles — it’s the ultimate bucket-list itinerary.

Can’t wait till 2027?

A limited number of seats remain for the July 2025 departure of International Intrigue, as well as four

2026 itineraries, including:

• Asia Unveiled – A 16-day, seven-stop culinary and cultural exploration

• Timeless Encounters – The original Four Seasons around-the-world itinerary

• Ancient Explorer – A journey through history, from Petra to Easter Island

• World of Wellness – A 20-day, eight-destination Jet Journey, including properties in Maui, Taormina and Koh Samui

All Four Seasons Private Jet Experience itineraries include accommodations in Four Seasons hotels and resorts, or, in more remote locations or at sea, at hotels and aboard vessels carefully selected by Four Seasons.

Behind the Scenes: A Decade of Discovery

This milestone announcement follows a decade of innovation by Four Seasons in luxury aviation. Since launching in 2015, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience has hosted more than 40 journeys across 30 countries, continually evolving based on guest feedback.

With 100% of guests saying they’d likely fly again, and 2025 bookings already ahead of pace, this isn’t just travel — it’s a lifestyle shift.

Every trip is powered by TCS World Travel and flown by Titan Airways, bringing the best in aviation and luxury hospitality together for seamless, worry-free experience

2027 Roster Takes Shape.

Luxury in Flight: The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

At the heart of every journey is the custom-designed Airbus A321neo-LR, fully customized for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience featuring one of the most spacious cabins in its class. Thoughtfully configured for just 48 guests, the aircraft offers an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. On board, a hand- selected team — including a dedicated Journey Concierge, Director of Guest Experience, Executive Chef and Journey Physician — ensures every moment before, during, and after the journey is seamlessly orchestrated with the brand’s signature service and attention to detail.

What is not included in the trip cost?

The program does not include: airfare to and from your home city; passport and visa fees; personal expenses such as laundry or telephone charges, optional additional activities, such as golf fees, spa services not covered by resort credits, private cars and drivers and private touring; and top-shelf liquor, premium bottles of wine, and snacks consumed outside of flights on the private jet and regular daily meals.