No more point waste: HSBC's new rewards platform lets you redeem Instantly

If you’re an HSBC credit card holder in India, your reward points just got a serious upgrade.

HSBC India has launched its HSBC Rewards Marketplace — a new, all-in-one platform where you can redeem points in real-time across over 20,000 options, including flight miles, hotel stays, gadgets, gift cards, and even Apple products. Whether you're planning a vacation or looking to splurge on a new phone, this platform puts your points to better use — instantly.

What’s New, and Why It Matters

Before now, many reward programmes felt like a maze — clunky interfaces, limited options, delayed redemptions. HSBC is aiming to change that with a streamlined mobile experience built into its banking app, allowing you to track and redeem your reward points in just a few taps.

Here’s how it helps you, the everyday user:

Redeem your points for vouchers and products and receive them in real time. No more waiting days for confirmation or delivery.

Unlike many other credit card programmes, HSBC imposes no limit on how much you can redeem — spend and save as much as you like.

For globetrotters, it’s especially useful — your reward points can now convert into air miles with 15 leading airlines (including Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air India, and more) and into hotel points with 5 top-tier hotel groups like Marriott Bonvoy and Accor.

If you’re an HSBC Premier or Privé customer, you even get a 1:1 conversion ratio and can redeem your points directly at the Apple Store.

Who Can Use It?

The platform is open to customers holding any of these cards:

HSBC Premier Credit Card

HSBC Privé

HSBC TravelOne

HSBC Platinum

A Quick How-To Guide

Want to check how many points you have and start using them? Here’s how to do it in under a minute:

Open the HSBC Mobile Banking App

Select your credit card and tap “View More”

Go to “Reward Points” to see your total and any points about to expire

Tap “Redeem Points Now”

Choose from travel, merchandise, gift cards and more — then redeem!

Exclusive benefits:

Get a 1:1 conversion ratio for most transfer partners on HSBC Premier, HSBC Privé, and HSBC TravelOne.

A quick turnaround time of just one day for point conversions.

Access to premium offerings like the Apple Store with 1:1 conversion for HSBC Premier and HSBC Privé.

For airmiles, HSBC now has 15 leading airlines including Air India Maharaja Club, KrisFlyer (Singapore Airlines), Etihad Guest, British Airways, Flying Blue (Air France) and Qatar Airways. It also has five global hotel chains as transfer partners such as Accor (5,000+ hotels worldwide), Marriott Bonvoy (8,000+ properties), IHG Hotels & Resorts (6,000+ hotels), Shangri-La Circle, and Wyndham Rewards (60,000+ hotels).

“At HSBC India, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our customers. The HSBC Rewards Marketplace is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. With its enriched features, extensive partner network, and seamless user experience, we aim to redefine customer engagement and customer centricity," said Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.