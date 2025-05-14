Indians planning to travel by train in the country are likely wondering if tensions with Pakistan will upset their itinerary. One common concern is whether a group can board a train if only some tickets under a single booking (PNR) are confirmed and others remain on a waiting list.

Many travellers have such questions, especially during holidays, and are likely unaware of rules for partially confirmed train tickets.

Waitlisted E-ticket holders cannot board

“If some tickets under a group PNR are waitlisted at the time of chart preparation, those passengers are not allowed to board. Their tickets get cancelled automatically,” explains Monika Bhatelia, partner at Singhania & Co.

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) rules, once a final chart is put out, usually about four hours before a train’s departure, any passenger whose status is still on the waitlist will not be allowed to board the train. The system will automatically cancel the “waitlisted ticket” and initiate a refund process.

Key distinction: E-tickets vs. Counter tickets

Also Read

Bhatelia said the rules for train tickets:

E-Tickets (booked online): Waitlisted passengers cannot travel. Tickets are cancelled automatically.

Counter tickets (booked offline): Waitlisted passengers can travel but without any guaranteed seat or berth. They travel as unreserved passengers.

This difference is often missed by passengers, especially those booking tickets on behalf of family or colleagues.

No room to split or modify a PNR

Travellers hoping to modify a booking or split confirmed and waitlisted passengers into separate PNRs after booking are out of luck.

“Once a group booking is made under a single PNR, it can’t be modified or split later. The only option is to cancel the waitlisted tickets and rebook,” Bhatelia adds.

Passengers should either book tickets in smaller groups or closely monitor travel status until the final chart is released.

Final takeaway

When travelling with a partially confirmed ticket, only confirmed ticket holders are legally permitted to travel. For the rest, staying updated and planning early remains the best way to ensure a smooth journey.