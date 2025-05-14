Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Group Train Booking? Only confirmed passengers can board, says IRCTC rules

Group Train Booking? Only confirmed passengers can board, says IRCTC rules

If you are on the waiting list and have not got a seat, you must not board a train

Train ticket checking
Train ticket checking
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indians planning to travel by train in the country are likely wondering if tensions with Pakistan will upset their itinerary. One common concern is whether a group can board a train if only some tickets under a single booking (PNR) are confirmed and others remain on a waiting list.
 
Many travellers have such questions, especially during holidays, and are likely unaware of rules for partially confirmed train tickets.
 
Waitlisted E-ticket holders cannot board
 
“If some tickets under a group PNR are waitlisted at the time of chart preparation, those passengers are not allowed to board. Their tickets get cancelled automatically,” explains Monika Bhatelia, partner at Singhania & Co.
 
According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rules, once a final chart is put out, usually about four hours before a train’s departure, any passenger whose status is still on the waitlist will not be allowed to board the train. The system will automatically cancel the “waitlisted ticket” and initiate a refund process.
 
Key distinction: E-tickets vs. Counter tickets

Also Read

Budget 2025: Indian Railways subsidies and how they compare with Europe

IRCTC website, app restored after 1.5-hr outage, ticket booking resumes

IMF disburses $1.023 bn tranche to Pak; to hold discussions about budget

Google schedules Android 16 for June, starting with Pixels: What to expect

Chubby isn't cute: Belly fat in kids linked to heart risk by age 10

 
Bhatelia said the rules for train tickets:
 
E-Tickets (booked online): Waitlisted passengers cannot travel. Tickets are cancelled automatically.
 
Counter tickets (booked offline): Waitlisted passengers can travel but without any guaranteed seat or berth. They travel as unreserved passengers.
 
This difference is often missed by passengers, especially those booking tickets on behalf of family or colleagues.
 
No room to split or modify a PNR
 
Travellers hoping to modify a booking or split confirmed and waitlisted passengers into separate PNRs after booking are out of luck.
 
“Once a group booking is made under a single PNR, it can’t be modified or split later. The only option is to cancel the waitlisted tickets and rebook,” Bhatelia adds.
 
Passengers should either book tickets in smaller groups or closely monitor travel status until the final chart is released.
Final takeaway
 
When travelling with a partially confirmed ticket, only confirmed ticket holders are legally permitted to travel. For the rest, staying updated and planning early remains the best way to ensure a smooth journey.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No more point waste: HSBC's new rewards platform lets you redeem Instantly

ITR forms seek more information: Changes for AY 2024-25 you need to know

Changes in ITR Form 6 for 2025: Key updates taxpayers should know

New FD from Union Bank offers 6.75% Interest + Free Rs 5 lakh health cover

Explained: Why 8,000 flat registrations are stuck in NCR's Greater Noida

Topics :Train ticketsIRCTCBS Web ReportsPersonal Finance

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story