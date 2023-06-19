Want to hedge against risky bets? Invest in the current SGB tranche

Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred Money, says, “Gold also acts as a hedge for your equity portfolio as investors tend to move towards this safe-haven asset during recessionary scenarios and geopolitical tensions.” In other words, gold tends to outperform during periods of risk aversion.

Gold, which has historically served as a hedge against inflation and other economic concerns, has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 per cent over the past 15 years, 7 per cent over 10 years, and 13 per cent over five years.