Want to stay in a Paris museum or balloon house? Airbnb plans to list them

Imagine spending a night surrounded by the historical grandeur of a Paris museum or resting in a house once owned by the legendary Prince. Airbnb, an accommodation platform, is now offering its customers a chance to stay in unique places that are much more than just holiday rentals. They've launched a campaign where you can spend a night in a Paris museum, a house from a movie, or even a room surrounded by Ferrari racing cars.

Origin of the idea

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This initiative comes after the success of a Barbie-themed house in Malibu, a city in California, which Airbnb offered in collaboration with a movie. According to the CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, the idea is simple: connect stays with popular culture to create unforgettable experiences.

What's on offer?

Among the highlights is a stay at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, where a room has been set up in the museum's famous clock room. "You can enjoy the museum all to yourself at night and have a prime view of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony from the terrace, says Chesky.

In the US, there's a house in New Mexico designed like the one from the animated movie "Up", complete with thousands of balloons. Although it won't actually fly, Airbnb plans to lift it 50 feet off the ground with a crane for a unique experience.

Events and celebrity appearances

Some listings are for special one-time events. These include a night at the Ferrari Museum in Italy, an evening with comedian Kevin Hart, and a private performance by rapper Doja Cat. There are also longer-term options like a mansion made to look like the one in the "X-Men" comics and a house in Minneapolis that Prince used in the film "Purple Rain."

How you can participate

To get a chance at these exclusive stays, Airbnb is inviting potential guests to fill out a profile and share why they are drawn to these unique experiences.

Airbnb will then select winners who can enjoy these stays for free or for less than $100.

With agency inputs