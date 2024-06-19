Germany opens door: New visa scheme offers job seekers a year to find work

Are you from a non-EU country and want to work in Germany? The Opportunity Card ("Chancenkarte") introduced by Germany is a new initiative aimed at non-EU citizens who wish to work in the country. This card allows you to live in Germany legally for up to one year while you actively search for a job in your field.

Here’s how it works:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Purpose: The Opportunity Card is designed to attract skilled workers from non-EU countries to Germany. It allows individuals to enter the country specifically to seek employment opportunities, even if they do not have a permanent job contract lined up beforehand.

Flexibility: Unlike traditional visa schemes that often require a confirmed job offer before entry, the Opportunity Card offers flexibility. It permits eligible candidates to enter Germany and actively search for employment opportunities that match their skills and qualifications.

Points Based System: You'll need to score at least six points based on criteria like qualifications, work experience, German language skills (or English at a higher level), and your age.

Limited Work Options: You can take on part-time jobs (up to 20 hours weekly) to support yourself while searching and participate in two-week job trials with potential employers.

Overall, the Opportunity Card is a chance f

Conditions: While details may vary, typically, holders of the Opportunity Card are expected to actively seek employment relevant to their qualifications and skill set. The card facilitates this process by providing legal status and residence in Germany during the job search period.

Implementation: The Opportunity Card reflects Germany's broader strategy to attract skilled workers and diversify its labor market. It aligns with efforts to streamline immigration processes and make Germany a more attractive destination for global talent.

Overall, the Opportunity Card is a chance for skilled workers to:

Get your foot in the door and network with German companies.

Show employers your value in person during job trials.

Gives you a one-year window to find a qualified position that can lead to a longer-term work visa.

Important things to remember:

The Opportunity Card is not a guarantee of finding a job.

You'll need to be financially self-sufficient for the entire year.

If you find a qualified job, you can extend your stay and transition to a different work visa.

Proficiency in either German or English is a prerequisite.

Candidates must demonstrate adequate financial resources, including income from a part-time job, to sustain themselves in Germany for a year, amounting to over 12,000 Euros.

Those who are over 40 years are at a disadvantage as the Opportunity Card is targeted more at a younger professional profile. A prospective candidate must acquire at least six points to qualify for the Opportunity Card.

Prerequisites for the Opportunity Card

Using the points system, you can match the required selection criteria with your own requirements.

You must reach a total of six points to secure the Opportunity Card.

The basic requirements are German language skills at level A1 or English language skills at level B2 as well as (at least) two years of vocational training or a university degree that is recognised in your country of origin. Y

You must also prove that you are financially secure, for example through a part-time job (up to 20 hours a week). You can prove this by means of an employment contract.

(No points are awarded for the basic requirements!) Further criteria for the points system include language skills, professional experience, age and “connection to Germany”. The age criterion refers to your age at the time of application.

Points distribution for the Opportunity Card at a glance

Basic requirements: Sufficient German language skills at level A1 or English language skills at level B2 as well as at least two years of vocational training according to the rules of the country of origin. You must also have sufficient financial means. Proof of this can be in the form of an employment contract for a part-time job (up to 20 hours per week), for example.

Four points are awarded for partial recognition of a foreign professional qualification or for permission to practise a regulated profession (e.g. teacher, nurse or engineer). Very few applicants meet these criteria.

Three points are awarded for five years of professional experience (in the last seven years) in the learned profession as well as a preceding two years of professional training according to the rules of the country of origin. Alternatively, you receive three points for good German language skills at level B2.

Two points are awarded for two years’ professional experience preceded by vocational training (in the last five years). If you are not older than 35, you also get two points. German language skills at level B1 are also awarded two points.

One point is awarded to applicants who are not over 40 years old and for a previous stay in Germany (at least six months). You must provide documented proof of this. Previous stays as a tourist do not count.

One point is also awarded for very good knowledge of English (C1), reasonable knowledge of German (A2), if you had your vocational training/university degree in an area of official labor shortage in Germany, or if you apply for the Opportunity Card together with your spouse.