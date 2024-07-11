Wedding wisdom: Avoid loans, don't splurge to secure other financial goals

A recent research report by Jefferies pegs the market size of India’s wedding industry at around Rs 10 trillion (around $130 billion). If weddings were a consumption category, it would rank as the second largest retail consumption category, after food and grocery. An estimated 8-10 million weddings take place in India each year. The average wedding costs more than three times the average yearly household income, according to the report. Given the money needed for the event, financial planners say it is important to plan for it.

Start early, set target Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Planning for this goal should begin early. Families should decide how lavish a wedding they would like to have and set a target amount accordingly.







ALSO READ: Big fat Indian wedding: At Rs 10 trn, expenses 2nd only to food, grocery “Typically, parents have a reference point based on a wedding they have attended. We gather details on the type of wedding they envision – the venue, number of guests, amount to be spent on jewellery and clothing, and on the honeymoon. These factors help us decide the budget,” says Renu Maheshwari, a Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA), co-founder and principal advisor, Finscholarz Wealth Managers.

Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner at Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, says: “Questions related to whether it will be a local or a destination wedding help families think more deeply and provide realistic estimates. In addition, they should consider the amount of gold they would like to gift, and whether it’s already available or needs to be acquired over time.” He informs that the estimated cost of a wedding ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 2 crore.



Once the cost of the event is decided, planners adjust it for inflation. Financial planners usually factor in two categories of inflation for wedding planning: Gold and general wedding expenses. “For gold, we look at the long-term historical data to estimate how its cost is likely to rise. For other wedding costs, we use the Consumer Price Index plus 2-2.5 per cent. We usually factor in a higher inflation rate for luxury weddings,” says Maheshwari.

Dhawan says he usually uses an inflation rate of around 6 per cent.

Once the target amount is decided, planners work backwards to decide how much needs to be invested annually to hit the target.



Invest in gold

In South India, parents give a significant amount of gold to their children due to which it becomes the main expense in a wedding. “Once you have decided on the amount of gold you would like to give, invest each year in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) and accumulate the required amount over time,” says Deepesh Raghaw, Sebi RIA.





ALSO READ: Planning destination wedding? Abu Dhabi to offer visa support to Indians Dhawan says that regular, disciplined buying mitigates price risk — the risk that gold prices may be high near to the wedding date.

Some planners recommend SGBs over gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or gold funds. “SGBs offer interest, have no expense ratio, and are not taxable on maturity. One also doesn’t have to pay the goods and service tax (GST). Hence, the offer better returns than gold ETFs,” says Raghaw.



SGBs can be purchased through banks or in the demat form through one’s brokerage amount. Use SGBs if you can hold them for eight years or else go for gold ETFs. Avoid buying jewellery in the accumulation stage as the current styles may go out of fashion by the time of the wedding.

Building non-gold portfolio

For non-gold-related expenses, invest in a mix of equities and fixed income, with their proportion depending on the time horizon. “If the goal is between one and five years away, invest more in fixed income and less in equities. If the goal is 5-10 years away, tilt the portfolio towards equities. And if the goal is over 10 years away, focus heavily on equities. Invest via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route to benefit from rupee-cost averaging,” says Dhawan.



On the fixed-income side, use a combination of fixed deposits and debt mutual funds (MFs). “For those in the higher tax brackets, debt MFs are beneficial as they avoid regular TDS (tax deduction at source) deductions. Those in lower tax brackets need not worry about TDS as they can claim it back as a refund,” says Dhawan.

Five years before the wedding, start shifting money from volatile assets to fixed income.

Mistakes to avoid

Weddings involve social prestige. The two families, as well as the groom and the bride, may have divergent expectations regarding how lavish the wedding should be. These dynamics can lead to overspending. “Overspending on weddings usually impacts the parents’ retirement savings,” says Raghaw.







ALSO READ: Bet on these stocks to mint money on your friend's big fat Indian wedding Start by creating a financial plan or revisiting the existing one. “Understand how wedding expenses fit into your overall financial situation. Evaluate how different levels of spending will impact other goals like retirement, travel, or housing. Have these discussions early on to establish limits on expenditure,” says Dhawan.

Emotional overspending on physical gifts to the couple like a house or a car can also affect other financial goals. Know that weddings are not the only major expense: Future occasions, like the birth of grandchildren or anniversaries, will also require funds.







What is covered in wedding insurance

Cancellation or postponement of the wedding

Damage to property (including wedding venue, gifts.) through fire, earthquake, etc; burglary is also covered

Personal accident coverage for key individuals

Public liability coverage for injuries to guests at the wedding venue

What is excluded

Cancellation of event due to government shutdowns; terrorist activities; kidnappings In recent times, youngsters have begun to take personal and other loans to fund lavish weddings for themselves. “Avoid loans as this often leads to a debt trap. Treat a wedding as a discretionary financial goal — spend on it only if you have the money,” says Maheshwari.