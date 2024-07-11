Canada Express Entry draw: 3,200 foreigners get invitation; details here

Are you proficient in French? 'Si oui' (if yes), Canada has an exciting opportunity for you. Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is opening its doors wider to candidates skilled in the language of 'love'.

IRCC has issued 3,200 invitations to apply (ITAs) in the fourth Express Entry draw this month, focusing on French language proficiency. To be considered, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 420.

This latest draw follows three others from last week, between July 2-5. The July 2 draw invited 920 candidates in a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) only draw, with a minimum CRS score of 739.

The next two draws were category-based selection draws. On July 4, 1,800 ITAs were issued to candidates in trade occupations. On July 5, another 3,750 ITAs were given to candidates in healthcare occupations.

July has been exceptionally active for Express Entry draws. Typically, IRCC holds draws every second week, averaging between two and four draws per month. The last month with four draws was April, and February has been the busiest month so far this year with six draws.

French-proficiency draws in 2024

French-proficiency draws are expected to account for 30% of the ITAs in category-based selection draws this year. So far, IRCC has issued 15,600 ITAs to eligible candidates in this category.

Summary of Express Entry Draws in 2024

July 8: French proficiency draw, 3,200 ITAs, minimum CRS score 420.

July 5: Healthcare occupations draw, 3,750 ITAs, minimum CRS score 445.

July 4: Trade occupations draw, 1,800 ITAs, minimum CRS score 436.

July 2: Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw, 920 ITAs, minimum CRS score 739.

June 19: PNP draw, 1,499 ITAs, minimum CRS score 663.

May 31: Canadian Experience Class draw, 3,000 ITAs, minimum CRS score 522.

May 30: PNP draw, 2,985 ITAs, minimum CRS score 676.

April 24: French proficiency draw, 1,400 ITAs, minimum CRS score 410.

April 23: General draw, 2,095 ITAs, minimum CRS score 529.

April 11: STEM occupations draw, 4,500 ITAs, minimum CRS score 491.

April 10: General draw, 1,280 ITAs, minimum CRS score 549.

March 26: French language proficiency draw, 1,500 ITAs, minimum CRS score 388.

March 25: General draw, 1,980 ITAs, minimum CRS score 524.

March 13: Transport occupations draw, 975 ITAs, minimum CRS score 430.

March 12: General draw, 2,850 ITAs, minimum CRS score 525.

February 29: French language proficiency draw, 2,500 ITAs, minimum CRS score 336.

February 28: General draw, 1,470 ITAs, minimum CRS score 534.

February 16: Agriculture and agri-food occupations draw, 150 ITAs, minimum CRS score 437.

February 14: Healthcare occupations draw, 3,500 ITAs, minimum CRS score 422.

February 13: General draw, 1,490 ITAs, minimum CRS score 535.

February 1: French language proficiency draw, 7,000 ITAs, minimum CRS score 365.

January 31: General draw, 730 ITAs, minimum CRS score 541.

January 23: General draw, 1,040 ITAs, minimum CRS score 543.

January 10: General draw, 1,510 ITAs, minimum CRS score 546.

What is Express Entry?

Introduced in 2015, the Express Entry system manages applications for three main programs: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). It uses the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to assess candidates based on factors such as age, work experience, language skills, and occupation. Higher CRS scores increase a candidate's chances of receiving an ITA.

Types of Express Entry Draws

Express Entry draws can be general, program-specific, or category-based. General draws consider all candidates, while program-specific draws focus on particular programs like CEC, FSWP, or FSTP. In PNP-only draws, only candidates nominated through an Express Entry aligned stream of a PNP are considered.

Category-Based Selection

Introduced in 2023, category-based selection draws target candidates with specific skills or attributes needed in Canada's workforce. There are six categories:

1. Healthcare occupations

2. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

3. Trade occupations (e.g., carpenters, plumbers)

4. Transport occupations

5. Agriculture and agri-food occupations

6. French-language proficiency

Meeting Federal Skilled Worker requirements

Gaining entry into Express Entry requires more than just meeting the minimum criteria. Success in this points-based system calls for a higher score, supported by the following core FSW prerequisites:

Work Experience: At least one year of continuous full-time skilled work experience, or an equivalent in part-time employment.

Education: Completion of high school education as a basic requirement.

Language Proficiency: Meeting or exceeding a Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) of Level 7 in English or French, indicating intermediate language ability.

FSW Points Grid: Accumulating at least 67 points based on criteria like language skills, education, work experience, and other factors.

FSW points system details

1. Language skills: Up to 24 points for your first language abilities, with the potential for additional points for a second language and your spouse or common-law partner’s language skills.

2. Educational background: A maximum of 25 points for your level of education.

3. Age: Federal skilled worker points for age are allocated as follows:



Individuals aged between 18 and 35 years are eligible for the maximum of 12 points.

The points decrease gradually with each additional year past 35:

36 years old receive 11 points,

37 years old get 10 points,

Those who are 38 years of age are awarded 9 points,

At 39 years, the points reduce to 8,

At 40 years, individuals receive 7 points,

Those aged 41 years are given 6 points,

At 42 years, the points further decrease to 5,

Individuals who are 43 years old get 4 points,

At 44 years, the points awarded are 3,

Those aged 45 years receive 2 points,

At 46 years, individuals are awarded 1 point,

Anyone aged 47 years or over does not receive any points for age.

4. Professional experience: Up to 15 points based on your work history.



5. Arranged employment: Gaining up to 10 points for secured employment in Canada under specific conditions.



6. Adaptability: A maximum of 10 points for assessing you and your family's potential to settle well in Canada.