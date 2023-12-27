Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Weekend spending in India rose 150% in Jan-Nov 2023 as compared to 2022

Weekend spending in India rose 150% in Jan-Nov 2023 as compared to 2022

Weekend spending in India rose 150% in Jan-Nov 2023 as compared to 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Consumer transactions on weekends between January and November 2023 jumped 150 per cent as compared to the same period last year, according to a report released on Wednesday. This trend comes on the back of a growing number of consumers using weekends to plan their essential and leisure requirements through e-commerce.

Most weekend transactions were recorded during noon between 1-3 pm and evenings between 7-9 pm.

According to "Simpl 2023 Yearly Checkout Scan", based on transactions on the platform, the most preferred category of shopping was fashion. It was followed by beauty and services and groceries and travel. From January-November 2023, consumer spending on fashion merchants such as Myntra, Nykaa Fashion and Birkenstock grew over 3800 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022.

The transactions on services and beauty and personal care merchants recorded 78 per cent and 71 per cent growth, respectively.

"This assumes significance as January-November 2023 had 15 long weekends, allowing consumers extra time to plan their spending...These consumer spends were also guided by festivals such as Navratri and Diwali and crescendo dates including Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day and Independence," the company said.

"The last few years have led to a tectonic shift in consumer behaviour online, particularly with millennials and Gen Z, who are seeking increasing convenience. As a customer-focused organisation, we are witnessing a surge in the demand for products and services online over weekends when customers plan their essential and leisure requirements conveniently," said Nitya Sharma, founder and chief executive officer at Simpl. 

Topics :consumer spendingspendingWeekendBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

