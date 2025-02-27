What are the best fixed deposit rates in the market for you?
If you want a low-risk investment strategy, fixed deposits may be the way to go for you. But remember, the returns will also be commensurately lowerBS Reporter Mumbai
At a time when the equity markets are in turmoil due to global uncertainty over the US' next course of action, investors are looking for safe investment avenues. Gold prices have been rising, but there are other options available domestically. One of the safest bets is fixed deposits, even though the returns may be less than optimal compared to equities. But the risk is much lower, too, so here's a list of the best available FD rates from paisabazaar.com.