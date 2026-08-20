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What are the best interest rates available for home loans?

Here are the interest rates for various loan amounts across public and private sector banks, as well as non-banking housing finance companies

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House
Home Loan, Loan, Home, House(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 6:54 PM IST
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With the Reserve Bank of India hinting at a possible rate hike if inflation continues to remain high, and in light of the continuing West Asia crisis, likely to hold interest rates in its next monetary policy committee meeting, this is a good time to lock in your home loan, particularly since the festive season is also almost upon us. This list of interest rates from Paisabazaar captures interest rates for various loan amounts across public and private sector banks, as well as non-banking housing finance companies. It also shows rate ranges instead of fixed rates, as actual pricing depends on factors like credit score, income, and loan tenure. Rates are segmented by loan size, indicating slight variations based on ticket size. The table serves as a reference tool that can help you compare options and negotiate better terms. 
   
   
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Topics :Home LoanHome loans

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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