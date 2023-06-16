What if you miss Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline? Here's what I-T dept says

There are only a few weeks until the deadline for taxpayers to link Aadhaar card with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) card expires. The Income Tax (I-T) Department extended the deadline until June 30. However, it imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for taxpayers who apply for the linking till the last date.

Now, in a tweet, the Income Tax Department has again reminded taxpayers not to miss the deadline, warning them to 'miss it at their own risk.'

"As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023. Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today," the Income Tax department tweeted.

What happens if you don't link Aadhaar and PAN card?

The accompanying notice also details the penalties that taxpayers will face if their Aadhaar and PAN are not linked by the deadline. This includes:

PAN cards of such taxpayers will become inoperative.

In such cases, both tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be deducted/collected at a higher rate.

Any pending refunds and interest on such refunds will not be issued.

How to check the status of an Aadhar-PAN Card link online?