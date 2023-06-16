What if you miss Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline? Here's what I-T dept says

Kind attention PAN holders!
As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023.
Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today!#PANAadhaarLinking pic.twitter.com/hBxtSgRci8 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 13, 2023
- PAN cards of such taxpayers will become inoperative.
- In such cases, both tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) will be deducted/collected at a higher rate.
- Any pending refunds and interest on such refunds will not be issued.
- To check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking, a taxpayer must visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.
- On the homepage, click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status.
- The page that appears will contain two fields in which the taxpayer must enter their PAN and Aadhaar numbers.
- A pop-up message will then appear after the server has checked the status. If your Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will say, "Your PAN is already linked to the given Aadhaar."
- If the two documents are not linked, the message "PAN not linked with Aadhaar" will appear on the screen. To link your Aadhaar with your PAN, click on Link Aadhaar."
- If the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the taxpayer will receive the following message: "Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation."
- Check the status later by going to the Home Page and clicking on the 'Link Aadhaar Status' link."