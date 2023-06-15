Home / Finance / Personal Finance / A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

Here is how the term insurance plan with two riders offered by various companies stack up

New Delhi
Below is comparison of top 10 insurers offering term insurance to a 35-year-old male living in a metro city. The sum assured of the plans is Rs 1 crore and the policy is valid upto 70 years of age. 



Source: Policybazaar.com 
* For HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super, Kotak Life Insurance   eTerm -  ADB Rider Premium on Rs 1 crore sum assured 
** For PNB MetLife   Mera Term Plan Plus rider premium for Serious illness


