Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What is GSTR-9? Is filing GSTR-9 mandatory?

What is GSTR-9? Is filing GSTR-9 mandatory?

GSTR-9 provides a consolidated summary of all the monthly/quarterly GST returns filed during the financial year

GST
GST(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GSTR-9 is an annual return form that taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India are required to file. It provides a consolidated summary of all the monthly/quarterly GST returns filed during the financial year. The due date for filing this return is December 31 in the succeeding financial year, i.e. for the return of FY 2023-24, the due date is December 31, 2024.
 
What details does this form include?
 
- Inward and outward supplies made during the year under various tax heads (CGST, SGST, IGST, and Cess).
 

More From This Section

Sales of homes above Rs 4 cr surge 38%, driven by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

Explained: How Ranjit Kakoty duped 150,000 investors of Rs 260 crore

Premium

Align tax-saving investments with financial goals and asset allocation

Crores lost to 'digital arrest' scam: Here's how to avoid falling victim

Link UPI app to bank account having limited funds; set daily limits

- Input tax credits (ITC) claimed and reversed.
 
- Tax paid under different tax heads.
 
- Any adjustments or demands made during the year.
 
Is filing GSTR-9 mandatory?
 
Amit Bansal, Partner, Singhania & Co. explains filing GSTR-9 is mandatory for most taxpayers registered under GST. However, there are some exemptions.
 
The following categories of taxpayers are exempt from filing GSTR-9:
 
- Composition dealers: They need to file GSTR-9A instead.
 
- Casual taxable persons: They are registered for a short duration and are exempt from annual returns.
 
- Non-resident taxable persons: They are required to file GSTR-5 instead.
 
- Input Service Distributors (ISD): They need to file monthly returns (GSTR-6) and are exempt from GSTR-9.
 
- Taxpayers registered under TDS/TCS provisions: They file GSTR-7 and GSTR-8 instead.
 
- Persons with a turnover below Rs 2 crore: For these taxpayers, filing GSTR-9 has been made optional for certain financial years, as per government notifications. For FY 2023-24, taxpayers with an annual aggregate turnover of up to Rs 2 crore are exempt from filing GSTR-9. This exemption aims to reduce the compliance burden on small taxpayers.
 
“Taxpayers whose aggregate turnover is more than Rs 2 crore is mandatorily required to file an annual return prior to December 31, 2024. The annual return form that consolidates a taxpayer's monthly or quarterly returns for the entire financial year and includes a summary of outward and inward supplies, ITC claimed and tax paid,” said SR Patnaik, partner (head - taxation) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Net GST mopup rises 11% to Rs 1.63 trillion in Nov amid drop in refunds

GST collection rises by 8.5% to over Rs 1.82 trillion in November

GST Council has turned into a rate-cutting panel: Ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian

Need to simplify goods and services tax, reduce cess: Ex-CEA Subramanian

GoM report on GST on health insurance to be put before Council: FinMin

Topics :GST

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story