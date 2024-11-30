Crores lost to 'digital arrest' scam: Here's how to avoid falling victim

A 90-year-old Gujarat man recently fell victim to an elaborate scam involving fraudsters posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The conmen deceived the elderly victim into believing he was under a "digital arrest" for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and money laundering. Over the course of the scam, the senior citizen was coerced into transferring over Rs 1 crore to the fraudsters, reported NDTV.

The incident, which took place in Surat, has sparked widespread concern about the rise of sophisticated scams, with authorities confirming that five individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime. The arrested gang members are reportedly linked to an international syndicate operating out of China. Authorities believe that the mastermind behind the scam, identified as Parth Gopani, is currently hiding in Cambodia.

What is 'digital arrest'

The term "digital arrest" refers to a sophisticated form of cyber fraud where criminals impersonate law enforcement officers or government officials to extort money from their victims. These scams typically involve psychological manipulation and threats, where victims are convinced that they are involved in serious criminal activities. Victims are often pressured to pay large sums of money to avoid severe consequences, such as arrest or jail time.

"Digital arrests" do not exist under Indian law, as clarified by Yashasvi Yadav, special inspector general of police for Maharashtra's Cyber Department. Yadav explained, "Digital arrests are one of the sophisticated scams that even well-educated people, including officers, fall for."

Cyber law expert and advocate Pawan Duggal further explained, “Digital arrest is the phenomenon of trying to put somebody in a sense of fear and panic and thereafter going ahead and extorting money from the said person under some mistaken notion so as to make the said person a victim of a cybercrime.”

How the 'digital arrest' scam works

In this type of scam, the fraudsters initiate contact with their victims, typically via phone, email, or video call, falsely accusing them of being involved in criminal activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering. They create a sense of urgency and fear by threatening the victim with arrest if they fail to comply with their demands.

To make their scam appear legitimate, the fraudsters go to great lengths, using fake uniforms, forged ID cards, and doctored documents. They may even conduct the scam from a simulated government office setting, further convincing the victim of the authenticity of the operation. The victim is often instructed to keep their cameras and microphones on throughout the interaction, preventing them from seeking help or sharing the situation with anyone else.

Under intense pressure, victims are coerced into transferring money to accounts provided by the scammers, believing that it is a necessary step in the investigation process.

How to stay safe from 'digital arrest' scams

If you receive a call claiming you are under digital arrest or facing legal consequences, take immediate action to protect yourself:

1. Report the number: Immediately report any suspicious calls to law enforcement. Do not engage with the caller.

2. Verify credentials: Always verify the identity of individuals claiming to be from law enforcement using official websites and contact numbers, rather than relying on search engine results or the information provided by the caller.

3. Avoid payments: Legitimate investigations do not involve payments as a condition for avoiding arrest. If you are asked to transfer money, it should raise a red flag.

4. If you’ve fallen victim: If you realise you’ve been duped, contact the financial helpline 1930 within 15-20 minutes to freeze any transfer. Additionally, file a complaint with your local cybercrime cell immediately.

Government response and support

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has expressed grave concern over the increasing number of digital frauds and has urged people to be vigilant. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the MHA, is working to strengthen measures to combat such scams.

In its statement, the ministry said, "The I4C coordinates activities related to combating cybercrime in the country."