Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPF settlement to take 12 months, pension withdrawal extended to 36 months

EPF settlement to take 12 months, pension withdrawal extended to 36 months

Workers changing jobs will now have to wait up to a year before they can withdraw their provident fund fully

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the time allowed for premature EPF settlement and final pension withdrawals. According to news agency PTI, premature EPF settlement will now be allowed only after 12 months of a person leaving an organisation where they are employed, up from the previous two months. Final pension withdrawal under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) can be made only after 36 months, up from two months.
 

More time to access funds

 
For many employees, provident fund savings act as an emergency buffer. Extending the premature settlement period from two months to a year may leave workers without quick access to funds for urgent expenses, such as medical emergencies, home repairs, or debt repayments. Similarly, delaying final pension withdrawal to 36 months could disrupt retirement planning for members who rely on pension continuity or wish to consolidate their funds.  ALSO READ| EPFO eases withdrawals: Members can tap 100% of eligible EPF savings 
 

Practical implications for employees

 
Premature EPF settlement: Workers changing jobs will now have to wait up to a year before they can withdraw their provident fund fully, potentially affecting short-term liquidity.
 
Final pension withdrawal: EPS members who expected to claim their pension shortly after leaving service may face cash flow challenges, especially retirees planning post-retirement expenses.
 

Partial withdrawals

 
While the EPFO has liberalised partial withdrawals, allowing access to up to 100 per cent of eligible balances for essential needs, housing, and emergencies, these do not fully substitute for the convenience of premature final settlement. The extended timelines mean members must carefully plan withdrawals.
 

Interest benefits

 
EPFO has retained a minimum 25 per cent balance requirement in accounts, allowing members to earn 8.25 per cent interest per annum. While this preserves long-term savings, it may cause inconvenience to members needing access to their funds immediately.
 
The extended settlement and pension withdrawal periods mark a shift towards long-term retirement security, but they also impose a short-term burden on members who expect faster access to their money. 

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Compact flat, builder floor, value deals: India's housing mood turns upbeat

Under 35, rich and relentless: Meet 155 founders who command ₹39 lakh Cr

Under 35, rich and relentless: Meet 155 founders who command ₹39 lakh Cr

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Why MFs are freezing silver ETF investments - and what it means for you

DIIs equity inflows August 2025, domestic institutional investors buying streak, mutual fund equity investments, SIP flows record July 2025, retail investors shift to equities, FPIs outflow India 2025

Equities still attractive but entry costs rising - What investors should do

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

Property deals: Mismatch in sale value, TDS, returns may invite scrutinypremium

Topics : Finance News EPFO BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon