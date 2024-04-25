Home / Finance / Personal Finance / When will EPF interest be credited for FY24? All you need to know

When will EPF interest be credited for FY24? All you need to know

'Process is in the pipeline', says EPFO on social media as subscribers wait

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Salaried workers eagerly are waiting for the interest on their provident fund deposits for Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24). In February, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) increased the interest rate on the deposits from 8.15 per cent to 8.25 per cent. The interest is calculated monthly and the contributions are deposited at the end of the fiscal year.

Responding to a query about EPFO FY24 interest on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), EPFO responded;

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest."

However, interest for the FY23 has been credited to the accounts of 281.7 million EPFO members as of March 2024.

The EPF scheme is a mandatory savings and retirement plan for salaried employees. According to EPF regulations, employees are required to contribute 12 per cent of their basic pay each month to this fund. Employers match the contribution to employees’ PF accounts. The interest rate for EPF deposits is reviewed annually by the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees.

Members can easily check their EPF balance using various methods such as the EPFO official website, missed calls, SMS, or the Umang App. By accessing their passbook, members can track their contributions, interest earned, and overall EPF balance.

How to check your EPF  balance online:

Visit the official EPF.

Log in using your UAN (Universal Account Number), password, and captcha code.

Once logged in, navigate to the e-Passbook section.

Select the relevant member ID (if you have multiple IDs).

Your total EPF balance will be displayed on the screen.

How to check your EPF balance on UMANG app:

Open the UMANG app on your smartphone.

Select the EPFO option from the list of services.

Navigate to the employee centric services section.

Choose the View Passbook option.

Enter your UAN number and password.

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to authenticate your identity.

Now you can view your EPF balance within the UMANG app.

Also Read

Online provident fund withdrawal: Steps, eligibility, documents needed

New EPFO rule for you: No need to request for PF transfer on changing jobs

EPFO to run drive from December to recover dues from defaulting subscribers

EPFO data breach in 2018 linked to Chinese cyber agency, probe reveals

8.15% Interest for EPFO subscribers 'in pipeline', to be credited 'shortly'

42% small caps delivered negative absolute returns between Dec- March 2024

RBI action on Kotak Mahindra Bank: What the restrictions mean for customers

CBDT gives relief in cases where PAN, Aadhaar aren't linked: Know more

Flyers to or from US will soon get instant refunds if flights are cancelled

Explained: How investing in mother/father's name can lower your tax outgo

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EPFO

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story