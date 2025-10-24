Where Office rents are rising fastest: Delhi sees 16% jump, Mumbai tops

Office rentals in India’s top 10 cities grew 3.8% year-on-year, led by Mumbai, Gurugram, and Delhi, while strong leasing in IT and financial corridors helped stabilize vacancy levels, according to the latest IIM Bangalore–CRE Matrix Commercial Property Rental Index (CPRI Q2 2025).

Mumbai topped the growth charts with a 3.6% quarterly surge — the steepest among all cities — followed by Gurugram (3.2%) and Delhi (3.0%).

On an annual basis, Delhi emerged as the strongest performer, clocking a 16.4% year-on-year jump, its highest in over five years.

Nationwide, the Grade A office segment continues to show resilience, buoyed by return-to-office momentum, stable occupier demand, and limited new supply.

India’s Top Office Markets in Q2 2025 Mumbai, Gurugram and Delhi lead India’s Grade A Office Rentals Surge: IIMB-CRE Matrix Commercial Property Rental Index-Q2 2025 Navi Mumbai posted the highest 3-year compounded growth (9%), while Delhi outperformed all metros on annual rental expansion. Micro-Market Movers: Whitefield, CBD Mumbai, and NH-48 Gurugram At the submarket level, data reveals a more nuanced story. Whitefield (Bengaluru) led the country with 19.7% annual rental growth, followed by Chennai’s Northern Suburbs (19.3%). CBD Mumbai continues to be India’s most expensive and stable office district, posting a 13.7% 3-year CAGR, while NH-48 Gurugram and Hinjewadi Pune recorded double-digit rent escalations.

“The Indian office market has defied global slowdown trends,” the report said. “High-quality supply, steady leasing from BFSI and technology occupiers, and infrastructure-led expansion have kept rents firm in prime corridors.” City-by-City Breakdown Mumbai: The country’s most active market saw consistent growth across all micro-markets — from Nariman Point to Andheri and Thane. Limited new supply and rising REIT absorption drove rents up 9.7% YoY, with Central and Western suburbs clocking 11–12% CAGR. Delhi & Gurugram: Delhi’s Central Business District (CBD) saw double-digit growth amid renewed leasing interest in Connaught Place and Barakhamba Road. Gurugram’s NH-48 Prime corridor (Udyog Vihar, Sector 32, Cyber City) saw 16% YoY rent escalation, supported by sustained demand from financial services and consulting firms.

Bengaluru: While overall city-level growth was muted at 0.5% QoQ, Whitefield and South Bengaluru outperformed, with 13% and 7.9% 3-year CAGR respectively. The trend reflects the city’s shift toward outer-ring IT corridors under hybrid work models. Pune & Navi Mumbai: Hinjewadi (Pune) registered 10.2% CAGR and nearly 17% YoY growth, driven by IT expansions. North Navi Mumbai (Airoli, Ghansoli, Rabale) remained a standout with the fastest long-term rent growth (13% 3-year CAGR) nationwide, boosted by data center and industrial leasing. Pan-India Snapshot Average Grade A office rental growth: 3.8% YoY, 0.8% QoQ 3-Year CAGR: 6.1%

5-Year CAGR: 3.6% 10-Year CAGR: 4.4% Top Performing Markets: Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Navi Mumbai Emerging Corridors: Whitefield, NH-48 Gurugram, Hinjewadi, Airoli The index attributes the steady rise to limited new supply, flight-to-quality demand, and stable macro fundamentals in India’s office sector. Challengers: Chennai and Noida Lag Not all markets kept pace. Chennai’s rentals fell 2.3% QoQ and 3.7% YoY, while Noida dipped 4.4% QoQ despite a positive annual trend. Both cities face supply overhang and slower leasing in peripheral zones. What the Index Tells Investors Mumbai, Gurugram, Navi Mumbai Lead 2026 Play

With vacancy levels under 15% in key corridors, analysts expect rents to rise another 6–8% in 2026, led by premium Grade A offices. Key points: Mumbai tops India’s city ranking with the highest quarterly rental growth of 3.6% QoQ, cementing its position as the country’s most consistent office market. Delhi leads in annual growth, with rents soaring 16.4% YoY, reflecting the premium commanded by scarce high quality office assets in the city. Gurugram also contributed in the rental surge, increasing by 3.2% on a QoQ basis in Q2 CY 2025 and 8.1% over the last 12 months. For investors, CBD Mumbai, Whitefield, NH-48 Gurugram, and Navi Mumbai North remain the top picks for resilient yield and long-term appreciation.