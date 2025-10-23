Home / Finance / Personal Finance / MAAFs: Rebalance if allocation in portfolio has drifted significantly

MAAFs: Rebalance if allocation in portfolio has drifted significantly

Continue SIP if the fund has maintained its strategy and performance consistency, and continues to suit your goals

Multi-asset allocation funds, MAAFs
premium
Multi-asset allocation funds deliver strong, diversified returns across cycles; ideal for conservative investors seeking professional management and long-term growth. (AI generated image)
Himali Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) are currently the best-performing category among hybrid funds across the one-, three-, and five-year horizons. Their diversified structure has helped them deliver strong returns in recent times.
 
“Funds that had allocated to gold and silver saw a significant boost in their returns due to the recent rally,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager – research, FundsIndia.
 
Fund management approach 
MAAFs must invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum of 10 per cent in each. “Fund managers allocate money across asset classes based on market outlook, valuation, and risk appetite,” says Harsh Vira, chief financial planner and founder, FinPro Wealth. The allocation is dynamic and rebalanced periodically, usually quarterly or semi-annually.
 
Benefit from tailwinds across assets 
These funds provide a ready-made, diversified portfolio. “They help investors participate in multiple asset classes and benefit from their respective tailwinds over time. Diversification across multiple asset classes is particularly useful in times of geopolitical uncertainty,” says Akhil Chaturvedi, executive director and chief business officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.
 
“They reduce risk through diversification and provide stable returns across market cycles. Investors also gain from professional management and automatic portfolio rebalancing,” says Vira.
 
Asset allocation becomes more difficult 
MAAFs may not fit seamlessly into existing portfolios. “Adding them can result in unintended overweight or underweight positions and loss of flexibility in asset allocation,” says Mehta. 
These funds may underperform in strong bull markets. “Returns can also be lower if fund managers mistime asset allocation,” says Vira.
 
For conservative investors 
MAAFs are meant for investors seeking a balanced approach that blends stability with growth potential. “Any investor who is unsure of asset allocation across equities, fixed income, and gold can go for these funds,” says Chaturvedi.
“These funds are suitable for those who prefer not to actively manage rebalancing,” says Aparna Shanker, chief investment officer – equity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.
 
According to Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com, they are best suited for investors with conservative or moderate risk appetite and a long investment horizon of at least five years.
 
Shanker adds that new investors or those shifting from traditional products like fixed deposits can use them as an entry point to market-linked investments. They may allocate 10–20 per cent of their portfolio to MAAFs as part of their core holdings and enter via a systematic investment plan (SIP).
 
Highly aggressive investors who prefer making their own tactical calls across asset classes may find these funds too conservative. Investors with short-term horizons of less than three years should also avoid them. “Experienced investors who already have a specified asset allocation in place can avoid these funds,” says Chaturvedi.
 
Pick the right fund 
Investors should review the fund’s asset-allocation strategy. “Favour funds where managers follow a clear, well-defined framework rather than making frequent or aggressive allocation shifts,” says Shanker. 
Kumar suggests checking if the fund maintains an equity allocation of 65 per cent or more for favourable equity-like taxation.
Investors should also examine the fund for performance consistency across cycles over three- to five-year periods. Measures of risk-adjusted returns such as Sharpe and Sortino ratios, and of volatility such as standard deviation, should also be assessed. Go for a direct plan with an expense ratio below 1 per cent. 
“Avoid funds that offer poor downside protection or which are heavily concentrated in one asset class,” adds Kumar.
 
Stay put 
Existing investors should not react to short-term performance. The objective of MAAFs is to smoothen returns across cycles. Investors should remain invested if the fund has maintained its strategy and performance consistency and continues to suit their goals. Continue SIPs to benefit from rupee-cost averaging and rebalance only if allocation in your overall portfolio has deviated significantly from target levels. 
The writer is a Mumbai-based independent financial journalist

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A good health insurance plan can be a life-saver in more than one way

Fund review: DSP Large & Mid Cap Fund

Premium

Reimagining the trousseau: Tradition makes way for practicality, identity

Lost money in a credit card fraud? How to raise a dispute and recover it

Submit life certificate via doorstep banking: what pensioners must know

Topics :Your moneyPersonal Finance Hybrid fundsSIP investment

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story