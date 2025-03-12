Which entry-level credit card is right for your wallet, know before swiping

In today's financial landscape, choosing the right first credit card can set the foundation for a healthy credit history and financial future. Entry-level credit cards are specifically designed for those with limited or no credit history , offering accessible approval requirements while providing opportunities to build credit responsibly.

“If you are new to credit cards, think of them as a tool rather than just a way to pay. Beginner-friendly credit cards are a great starting point for building credit, if you use them wisely. Choose one with low fees, use it for everyday essentials, and always pay your full balance on time. Having a credit card is not enough. What matters is showing that you can manage credit responsibly. The habits you build now will help you access better financial opportunities in the future,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

Best entry-level credit cards data compiled by Bankbazaar.com

SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card

Earn 10X reward points on top brands like Myntra, Swiggy, Cleartrip, BookMyShow, and Apollo 24x7.

Get Rs 2,000 Cleartrip/Yatra e-vouchers at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh annual spends.

Get a Rs 500 Amazon gift card as a welcome benefit on payment of the Rs 499 annual fee.

Collect 5X reward points on all other online transactions.

Spend Rs 1 lakh in a year to waive the Rs 499 renewal fee.

IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card

Get 100 per cent fuel cashback: Earn up to 1,250 EDGE REWARD points on your first fuel transaction within 30 days.

Save 1 per cent on fuel transactions between Rs 400-Rs 4,000 (max Rs 50 per statement cycle).

Get up to 10 per cent off on movie tickets via BookMyShow.

Enjoy up to 15 per cent off at partner restaurants via EazyDiner.

Discounts on flights, hotels, Swiggy, Amazon Fresh, and Tira.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card

Zero joining and annual charges, making it cost-free to own.

Up to 5 per cent back on Amazon, 2 per cent on partner merchants, and 1 per cent on all other spends.

Cashback is directly added to your Amazon Pay balance, no manual redemption needed.

Earned rewards never expire, giving you flexibility in usage.

HDFC Bank Times Credit Card

Get Rs 5,000 in shopping, dining, and apparel vouchers by activating the card within 30 days.

Unlock a free Times Prime Membership with perks from Gaana Plus, SonyLIV, TOI+, Chaayos, Uber, and Myntra after one transaction per quarter.

Save 50 per cent on BookMyShow tickets, up to Rs 600 per transaction.

Enjoy up to Rs 1,500 off on dining, max 15 per cent of the bill, via PayEazy on EazyDiner.

Points to keep in mind while getting your first credit card.

Credit limit: Start with a manageable limit to avoid overspending.

Pay in full: Aim to pay your balance completely each month to avoid interest charges.

Payment deadlines: Never miss a payment date - consider setting up automatic payments.

Credit utilisation: Keep your balance below 30 per cent of your credit limit to benefit your credit score.

Track Spending: Regularly monitor your transactions and spending patterns.