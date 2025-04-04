Home / Finance / Personal Finance / White collar gig jobs surge as India embraces flexi work: Top roles and pay

White collar gig jobs surge as India embraces flexi work: Top roles and pay

Coders/IT Consultants (30%) continue to dominate, but Data Analysts/Data Scientists have seen significant growth, now accounting for 15% of gig roles.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
White-collar gig opportunities have surged 17 per cent on year, signalling a fundamental shift in talent acquisition strategies, as per latest insights from jobs platform foundit.
 
Today, over 6.8 million professionals in India are part of the white-collar gig workforce. Most of them (66%) work through company-led models — across corporates (28%), MNCs (12%), startups (8%), and others (18%). The rest (34%) are placed through consultants, including staffing firms and freelance platforms.
 
The gig economy continues to thrive across multiple sectors, with IT Software & Services (32%), Education/Ed-tech (14%), and Recruitment & Staffing (12%) leading gig hiring in March 2025. While IT remains dominant, industries like Advertising & Marketing have seen a decline, reflecting shifting priorities in industry demand. 
   
White-collar roles are increasingly focused on specialised skills. Coders/IT Consultants (30%) continue to dominate, but Data Analysts/Data Scientists have seen significant growth, now accounting for 15% of gig roles. Creative roles such as Content Writers/Copywriters (12%) and Graphic Designers/UI/UX Designers (10%) also remain popular. 
Salary Trends: 
 
The majority of gig roles fall within the 0-3 Lacs (37%) and 3-6 Lacs (41%) salary brackets, indicating a significant portion of entry-level and mid-level positions. However, opportunities in the 6-10 Lacs (16%) and 10-15 Lacs (4%) range exist for specialised skills.
 
Location Focus: 
 
Gig opportunities are concentrated in major cities, with Delhi/NCR (26%), Mumbai (18%), and Bengaluru (12%) leading the way. However, remote work opportunities have grown to 6%, signalling a broader geographic distribution of gig roles.
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

