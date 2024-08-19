You can buy Rakhi gifts on EMI with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

On Raksha Bandhan, Bajaj Markets, an online financial marketplace, is offering a convenient way to celebrate this special occasion. You can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and spread the cost of big-ticket purchases into affordable EMIs. This could make it easier for individuals to buy the ideal Raksha Bandhan gift for their sibling, without straining their budget.

Whether it's the latest electronics, fashionable accessories, or home essentials, the EMI card makes it easier to select a thoughtful gift, tailored to individual preferences.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How to Shop with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card