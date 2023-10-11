You can get a secure, numberless credit card that doesn't even require CVV

You can now get a credit card without any numbers on it in India. Fibe, a fintech firm formerly EarlySalary, has partnered with Axis Bank to launch a credit card with an added level of security as there will be no number, expiry date or CVV printed on the card.

This reduces the risk of identity theft or unauthorised access to customer's card details ensuring absolute security and privacy.

"This numberless Axis Bank card will prioritize the security of our customers while offering a robust financial solution that empowers the smart and ambitious youth of our nation," said Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head - Cards & Payments, Axis Bank,

The card is powered by RuPay, which allows you to link this credit card to UPI.

The card is accepted across all offline stores in addition to all digital platforms. It also offers the tap-and-pay feature for added convenience.

It has zero joining fee and zero annual fee for lifetime.

Some of the other features of this card include access to four domestic airport lounges per quarter, fuel surcharge waiver for fuel spends between Rs 400 and Rs 5,000.

Added advantage includes Axis Dining Delights, Wednesday Delights, End of Season Sales, and RuPay portfolio offerings available across all their cards.

The co-branded credit card offers cashback of flat 3% on online food delivery across all restaurant aggregators, local commute on leading ride-hailing apps and entertainment on online ticketing platforms. In addition, customers also get a 1% cashback on all online and offline transactions.

"This exceptional card represents a significant stride in our commitment to offering secure and inclusive financial solutions to the ambitious youth of India. We aim to empower our users with a safe and secure payment ecosystem clubbed with the convenience of UPI payments thereby establishing a fresh benchmark in the credit card industry," said Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe.



Fibe raised $110 million in its Series D funding in 2022 and is now widening its geographic reach and diversifying its offering. The fintech company is a consumer lending app that provides cash lones, long-term personal loans and buy now pay later plans.



This card will be available to Fibe’s existing 2.1 million+ customers.





Globally, numberless cards were first introduced in Europe by UK payments company Curve in 2020, but Apple’s numberless credit card was the first mainstream product on the market when it was launched in the US in March 2019.

The numberless physical card only shows the cardholder's name while information such as the card number and its expiry date, which are usually printed on traditional cards, would instead be saved in the physical card's chip