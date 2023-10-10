Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Not small-caps! Nifty Midcap 150 outperforms all major indexes in September

Not small-caps! Nifty Midcap 150 outperforms all major indexes in September

Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 rose by 3.04% and 2.51%, respectively. Nifty50 rose 2 per cent.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indexes in September by rising 3.04 per cent. It  rose by 12.98%, 33.37%, 29.92% in the last three months, six months and one year, respectibely.

Similarly, Nifty Smallcap 250 has also performed well during the same period. It rose by 15.99 per cent in the last three months,  39.17% in six months and 32.96 per cent in the last year.


 In September 2023, Indian stock markets exhibited a positive trend, highlighted by a 2% increase in the Nifty 50 index, with midcap indices taking the lead, surging by 3%.

All sectors including auto, banks, consumer durables FMCG, healthcare were in the green. The Energy sector outperformed all others, surging by 6% during the month.


The Financial Services sector continued to play a pivotal role in driving returns for the Nifty 500 index, contributing 0.63% to the overall 2.18% gain for the index in September 2023, said Motilal Oswal in a note.


In the US market, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both experienced a 5% decline in September 2023, with the Information Technology (IT) sector once again being the primary contributor to S&P 500's fall.

Globally, both emerging and developed markets saw negative performance, with declines of 4% and 3%, respectively. 

South Korea witnessed the most significant drop at 5%, while Germany led the decline in developed markets with a 6% decrease.

Crude oil prices surged by 9% during September, raising concerns about potential impacts on inflation, fiscal balances, and current account deficits. 

On the commodities front, precious metals faced declines, with gold and silver prices falling by 4% and 5%, respectively. In contrast, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum registered gains of 4% and 2%, respectively.

Topics :Nifty Midcap 100 stocks

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

