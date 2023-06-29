Home / General news / Exams / News / AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration begins for final year MBBS Students

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration begins for final year MBBS Students

Registration for a mock test at AIIMS Delhi has begun at aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT Exam is scheduled for July 28 and the application deadline is July 10

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration begins

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
On behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has announced that it will conduct a mock or practice test for the National Exit Test (NExT). Final year MBBS students can apply for it on next.aiimsexams.ac.in. 
According to the NExT mock test 2023 exam timing, paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 6 pm. Registration began on June 28 and will end at 5 pm on July 10. 

The mock NExT test will take place on July 28, 2023. The application fee is Rs 2,000 for General/OBC applicants and it is Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and EWS candidates. The exam fee is not applied to people with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).
NMC has additionally distributed the information brochure of the NExT mock test and it is accessible to download from next.aiimsexams.ac.in. Applicants can check the test pattern and other key data inside it. 

AIIMS NExT Mock Test: Steps to apply 
There are three steps to the NExT mock test 2023 application process. Registration and essential applicant data is a one-time process to be finished by candidates for showing up in both mock tests and NexT.


    • Registration and essential applicant data.
    • Exam Unique Code (EUC) generation for mock test application 2023.
    • July 2023 marks the completion of the practice test application. 




      

Topics :AIIMS admissionsAIIMS recruitmentAIIMS entrance

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

