AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 registration begins for final year MBBS Students

According to the NExT mock test 2023 exam timing, paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 6 pm. Registration began on June 28 and will end at 5 pm on July 10.

On behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has announced that it will conduct a mock or practice test for the National Exit Test (NExT). Final year MBBS students can apply for it on next.aiimsexams.ac.in.