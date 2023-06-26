OJEE 2023 special phase exams begin today, check all you need to know



The official announcement states that the MCA / M. Sc. in Computer Science exam will be the final OJEE 2nd and Special exam on June 29. The programs offered by various private and public medical, engineering, and management colleges in the state will be open to OJEE-qualified applicants. From today, June 26, 2023, the government of Odisha has begun the second/special joint entrance exam. The OJEE exam is conducted through online computer-based test mode in four shifts per day, according to the schedule. The Odisha Joint Entrance examination hall tickets can be viewed and downloaded by registered applicants from the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Candidates should arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the start of the test. The admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the test centre by the candidates. The applicants can follow the direct link given below to download the OJEE 2023 hall tickets.



OJEE 2023 special phase: Admit card To view and download the hall tickets for the OJEE entrance exam, applicants must follow the below steps:

Step 2: To obtain the Odisha OJEE 2nd Special admit card, click the direct link, which is displayed under the candidate's activity, on the screen. Step 1: Visit OJEE's official website at ojee.nic.in.

Step 4: Download the OJEE admit card 2023 and print a hard copy for later. Step 3: Fill the needed login information and press the submit button.

OJEE 2023 special phase: Schedule







OJEE 2023 special phase: Exam Pattern • According to the second special exam pattern of OJEE, there will be 180 questions. Only one test booklet will be given to candidates.

• Candidates can take it for either Biology, Physics, and Chemistry, or both. • The exam duration will be for one hour.

• Each set of 45 questions in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, as well as each set of 45 questions in Mathematics, will be used to rank candidates.

