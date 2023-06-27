Home / General news / Exams / News / TNEA rank list 2023 released on official website at tneaonline.org

Candidates who meet the requirements can access the official website at www.tneaonline.org to view and print their TNEA Rank List 2023

TNEA rank list 2023. Representative Image (ANI)

The Provisional list for Engineering admissions (TNEA rank list 2023) has been released by the government of Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check it by going to the official website at tneaonline.org. The candidate login provides access to the rank list. Additionally, it has been published as a PDF file.
The TNEA 2023 rank list has been made available; you can view it by logging in with your username and password and the ranks are available in PDF format. A notice on the website states, "Please contact the nearest TFC by June 30, 2023, 4 PM, if you have any questions or complaints regarding the rank."

TNEA rank list 2023: Steps to download 
    • Visit www.tneaonline.org.

    • Select a category by clicking the rank details option now. Check the list after downloading the PDF file.
    • Alternatively, visit the login page, enter your email address and password, and click the submit button.
    • Check your qualification status. 
Your TNEA Rank List for 2023 will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Keep a copy of your rank in case you need it in the future. To access their rank list and stay connected with the admissions process, candidates should carefully follow every instruction.

 

TNEA rank list 2023: Overview

TNEA stands for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, and it is held annually by the Directorate of Technical Education in Tamil Nadu. It's a window for online counselling. To be considered for admission to the government and government-aided engineering colleges, university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, and self-financing engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, the candidates (Indian nationals) must submit an application for TNEA counselling.
TNEA counselling is a Unified Single Window Admission System for Indian nationals only. BE (sandwich) courses and BE/BTech courses are the courses offered through this online counselling. According to the schedule, TNEA counselling is delivered online in four rounds. Depending on their rank, the candidates are required to participate in the appropriate rounds.

