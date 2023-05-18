BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Today, May 18, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the BSE Odisha 10th or HSC Result 2023. The Odisha class 10th results will be reported at 10 am. At 12 p.m., the links to the check marks will be active.
The state's Odisha Class 10 board exam was held from March 10 to March 17, 2023, at different centres. More than six lakh students have shown up in the matriculation exam this year in regular, ex-regular, Madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate fields.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Ways to check result
The Odisha Matric Result can be found on the BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.nic.in for those who took the Class 10 board exam. Orissaresults.nic.in will also host Odisha Matric results. The Odisha 10th results can also be checked by SMS also. They are required to send the OR10<space>Roll Number & send it to 5676750.
• Reach the bseodisha.ac.in.
• Visit the results segment
• Press the Class 10 result link
• Fill in the roll number and date of birth
• Submit, download and printout your mark sheet for later.