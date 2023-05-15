CUET UG 2023: City intimation slip for exams from May 21 to 24 released

Today, at cuet.samarth.ac.in, the city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can check slips for CUET UG 2023 from the official site at cuet.samarth.ac.in. According to the standard, students will receive an Advanced City Intimation Slip from NTA at cuet.samarth.ac.in indicating the city of their exam centre well in advance.
Admit cards for CUET UG 2023 will be distributed three days prior to the exam, in accordance with the official schedule that was previously made available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The undergraduate examination will be held this year from May 21 to May 31. The tests will be directed in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., while the second shift will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CUET UG 2023: Steps to check
The CUET exam city intimation slip can be checked in two ways. Call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. 011 is the Delhi code, or send an email to cuetug@nta.ac.in. Students must first visit the CUET UG 2023 website at cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the city slip.
• Scroll down to the "candidate activity" menu on the website's homepage.
• A new page will now appear in front of you here. Submit the form by entering the details on this page.
• You can now view your exam city notification slip after logging in.
• You can also download it and take a printout of it.
CUET UG 2023: Overview
Central University Entrance Test or CUET is an all-India level entrance test directed by NTA for confirmation in UG courses presented in every participating institution. Till 2021, the complete name of the test was Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET which has been transformed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Over 500 Indian and international cities host this annual exam. The test is held in a computer-based mode for two hours. Initially, CUCET was held by UGC in a paper-pencil-based mode.