Maharashtra HSE results 2023: MSBSHSE 12th results, details inside

Nearly 15,77,256 students have signed up for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the exam, according to reports. For the HSC exams, approximately 14 lakh students registered. From February 21 to March 20, 2023, the HSC exams were given in two sessions from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Today, May 25, the Higher Secondary Certificate, or HSC, or Class 12th board exam result was announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students can check Maharashtra HSC result 2023 on the official site of the board from 2 pm.