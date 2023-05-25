Home / General news / Exams / News / MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

The MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be posted today, May 25, on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official Website at mpbse.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
On May 25, 2023, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023. MPBSE Class 10, and 12 Results will be reported at 12.30 pm. Students who have shown up for the MP class 10th, 12th board exams can look at the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.
The MP Board Class 10th and 12th exams were held in March 2023. The state's Class 10th board exams occurred from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The board exam for Class 12th started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. Three hours were allotted for the exam. In the state, approximately 18 lakh students have registered for the Class 10, 12 board exams this year.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to check
    • Visit MPBSE's official website at mpbse.nic.in. 

      
    • Press on MP Board 10th Result 2023 or the Class 12 result link on the landing page.
      
    • Click the "Submit" button after filling in the needed credentials.
      
    • On the screen, the result will be displayed.
      
    • Take a look at it and download the page for later. 
      
    • Save a printed copy of something similar for additional needs.

Madhya Pradesh Board results exam results

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

