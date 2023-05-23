CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 25 to 28 exam dates, details here



The CUET Phase 2 examination will begin on May 25 and end on May 28. Candidates who have been scheduled for these dates will show up for the subjects listed on their admit card. The admit card will be issued at a later time to candidates who have selected subjects other than those listed on it. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the admit cards for the tests booked on May 25, 26, 27, and 28. Applicants whose tests are planned on the dates can download their admit cards utilizing their application no. and date of birth on the login page at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test were previously distributed by the National Testing Agency for candidates' reference. Applicants must take note that the implication slip isn't the Admit Card for CUET (UG) 2023. Applicants should carry the CUET UG 2023 admit card alongside substantial identity proof upon the arrival of the test.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to check



• Go to the CUET website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are the official languages of the CUET (UG) 2023. The official website will soon publish an announcement regarding CUET UG Phase 3. Candidates have been instructed to monitor the official website for the latest information.

• Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Click the button to "Download admit card." • Click the notification link that says "CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023" on the homepage.

• The CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen. Save it for later use.

