MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know

The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared that the results for Class 10th and 12th board exams will be issued after May 15, 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
The MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023 are expected to be released after May 15. The official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in are recommended for candidates who are eagerly awaiting the MP board result in 2023.
In a couple of days, Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar will confirm the date and time for the MP Board Result Declaration 2023.

The Class 10th MP board exams took place from March 1 to March 27, 2023, while the Class 12th MP board exams took place from March 2 to April 5.



MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023: Steps to check (Online)

Candidates can check the MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023 by the below steps:
    • Mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and Mpbse.nic.in are the official websites to visit and check.
    • On the homepage, look for the link, "MP Board Class 10th Result 2023" or "MP Board Class 12th Result 2023."
    • Fill in the expected details, for example, roll number and other fundamental information.
    • Enter the information and the MP Board Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.
    • Download and Keep a printed copy of the result for the future. 



MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023: Steps to check (Offline)
Apart from the official site, the MP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 can likewise be checked through SMS. Students need to just follow the below 3 easy steps to check their results by SMS:


    • Type "MPBSE10Roll Number" for the MPBSE class 10 result, and send it to 56263. 
    • For the MPBSE class 12 result also, type "MPBSE12Roll Number" and send it to 56263.
    • Your mobile phone will receive your MPBSE class 10 or 12 results 2023.

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

