Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released at edudel.nic.in; download PDF here

The student's name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and school ID are all included in the NMMS scholarship result 2023 pdf. Students can check it, and if anything needs to be changed, they can send in their representations by May 12.

Delhi National Means cum Merit Scholarship, NMMS Result 2023 is announced. The PDF of the Delhi NMMS scholarship 2023 exam results can be viewed and downloaded from the Directorate of Education's official website, edudel.nic.in. Check out the steps below to access the Delhi NMMS Result 2023 PDF.