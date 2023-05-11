CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates



The CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 fake notice states that the results will be released on Thursday, May 11; however, the Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the notice's date is incorrect. It is important to note that the CBSE results for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to be released soon. The CBSE's formal confirmation of the fakeness of the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 date notice is finally here. Students should not believe the fake notice about the CBSE classes 10 and 12 results date that is circulating on various social media platforms. The board will report the result date and time on its true site at cbse.gov.in for a possibility to remain informed. To be certain, one must keep up with the most recent announcements on the official website.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Details The CBSE 10th, 12th result date fake notification contains every detail that an official circular states so clearly individuals will trust it. It is recommended that candidates who took their respective board examinations on the scheduled dates remain alert and fall for such notices.

Only the official cbse.gov.in website should be visited for all authentic and original information. It is essential to keep in mind that the board has not yet announced any dates for the results. This year, approximately 38,83,710 students were eligible to take the CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12.





CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Download



• Go to the site at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, or results.nic.in. Here are the steps you should take to download the CBSE 10th and 12th results 2023 once they are available online:

• Tap on the CBSE 10th result 2023 or CBSE 12th result 2023 link on the landing page.

• Give your Roll Number and other login information in the given boxes.

• Your result will show up on the device and you can go through your CBSE scores.

• Download the CBSE result and save it for later.



