250,000 volunteers in Kerala to be trained to detect zoonotic diseases

The volunteers will be given the knowledge and tools necessary to detect and report the presence of contagious diseases and also find the cause, reported The New Indian Express.
For this, the department has given local self-governments instructions to select volunteers while the project is still in its early phases, according to the report.
Officials highlight the importance of the integrated approach of “one health” in maintaining the well-being of people, animals, plants, and the environment.
"The trained volunteers can detect and report any unusual development and action will be taken by the local body and the department,” she said.
The department has teamed up with the Digital University of Kerala to create a digital platform where volunteers may effectively report disease incidences in order to streamline the procedure for them.