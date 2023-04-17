Home / Health / 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports

436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports

Amid rising Covid cases in India, 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in the country till now, revealed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data on Monday.

New Delhi
436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid rising Covid cases in India, 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in the country till now, revealed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data on Monday.

XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant.

Till now, 436 cases of the subvariant have been found across 18 states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, according to INSACOG data accessed by PTI.

The INSACOG data has shown that 2,735 cases of the XBB1.16 variant have been found in a total of 24 states and Union Territories.

India has recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while active cases have increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The INSACOG bulletin of March 27 said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern, and northern parts of India.

Among the samples collected till the third week of March, XBB continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineages, the bulletin said.

The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing of samples from sentinel sites across the country and international passengers arriving in India.

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus Tests

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Also Read

Coronavirus: Study sheds light on origins of SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron

Autopsies show coronavirus lingers in brain, other parts for months: Study

Research shows how SARS-CoV-2 virus creates severe Covid-19 causing toxin

Covid variants still transmissible between species, reveals study

Silicon, gold, copper, electric fields could help fight Covid-19: Study

World Haemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Full Details

Noida Covid update: New guidelines issued amid spike in active Covid cases

More than 9,000 Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday, active tally at 60,313

Centre asks states to speed up lumpy vaccination ahead of Monsoon

Booster dose: Zydus likely to arm India with single-dose malaria drug

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story