6.5% Covid patients died within a year of hospital discharge: ICMR study

A recent research published under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that 6.5 per cent of patients who experience post-coronavirus conditions died within a year of their hospital discharge, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The study examined data from 14,419 patients across 31 hospitals, tracking their health over a year through phone follow-ups. These patients had been hospitalised with moderate to severe Covid-19 infection.

Findings from the study also indicated that 17.1 per cent of those hospitalised since September 2020 encountered post-coronavirus conditions. These conditions included persistent or newly emerging symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, cognitive abnormalities like memory or concentration difficulties, and brain fog.

Participants were categorised as having post-coronavirus conditions if they reported these symptoms during the initial follow-up at four weeks' post-discharge.

It is important to note that the study's definition of post-coronavirus conditions differed from the definitions of "long-Covid" provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) or United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ICMR study showcased that mortality risk within the year after hospital discharge was notably higher among men, individuals aged 60 and above, and those with underlying health conditions. The study also emphasised the impact of a single vaccine dose on long-term mortality—those who had received at least one vaccine dose demonstrated a 40 per cent reduction in the risk of death during the first four-week follow-up.

A senior scientist formerly associated with ICMR explained to IE, "This study specifically pertains to mortality among individuals hospitalised due to moderate to severe Covid-19. The mortality rate of 6.5 per cent does not apply to those with mild respiratory infections who remain ambulatory." The scientist further clarified that these findings do not apply to unreported mild cases.

Additionally, the scientist emphasised that it was crucial to recognise that a higher mortality rate was observed among patients with "comorbidities," meaning more than one underlying health condition. Moreover, the study underscores that those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have conditions such as liver cirrhosis and chronic kidney disease need to continue to exercise caution. This is because they still have a higher chance of experiencing "complicated Covid-19 and post-Covid symptoms."