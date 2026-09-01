Battle for beds: Private hospital capacity rises, but demand keeps pace

But Apollo Hospitals — one of the 18 — estimates India needs another 2.4 million high-quality hospital beds. By this measure, the entire five-year pipeline of the 18 large chains would meet only around 1.4 per cent of what is needed.

Icra separately estimates these additions at only 2.3-2.5 per cent of India’s existing private hospital capacity, suggesting the expansion will increase organised hospital chains’ share without improving bed availability nationally. In other words, the additions are mostly in existing hospitals, rather in new ones being built.

India currently has an estimated 1.3-1.4 million private hospital beds. There is no data on the total number of hospital beds that would include both private and public hospitals and other healthcare establishments. The expansion comes against a wider shortage of hospital infrastructure. India had an estimated 1.4 hospital beds per 1,000 people in 2020 — even this meagre figure fell to 0.6 when only government hospitals were considered, according to a PRS Legislative Research analysis of the Union health ministry’s demand for grants for 2026-27. The National Health Policy, 2017, recommends two beds per 1,000 people.