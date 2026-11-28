Avian influenza has been confirmed in this district after samples from a wild bird found dead earlier this month tested positive for (H5N1), following a series of poultry outbreaks in Cuddalore district.

The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal confirmed that one of the pond herons found dead in Coimbatore on November 18 had died of H5N1 avian influenza, officials said. The dead birds had been found near Ashwin Hospital on Sathyamangalam Road.

Following the confirmation, the Animal Husbandry Department has stepped up surveillance and preventive measures in Coimbatore.

The development comes amid recurring bird flu outbreaks in Cuddalore district over the past month.

Authorities have begun culling over 25,000 chickens at a commercial poultry farm in Nochikkadu near Cuddalore after NIHSAD confirmed a fresh outbreak following the death of over 1,000 chickens at the farm earlier this week. Rapid response teams were deployed to cull the remaining birds and bury the carcasses in disinfectant-treated pits. The affected farm has been sealed and barred from restocking for 90 days, while animal husbandry teams have intensified surveillance in nearby villages. In Naduthittu village of Cuddalore district, where bird flu was also confirmed, animal husbandry officials initiated measures to cull 3,000 chickens at an affected farm. Over one lakh birds have been culled across Cuddalore district in the past month in areas including Krishnankuppam, Naduthittu, and Thyagavalli, said sources.