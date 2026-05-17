Cancer care expands beyond metros as providers bet on tier-2, tier-3 India

MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre, which operates community cancer centres across western and northern India, plans to expand its network from about 28-29 centres currently to nearly 40 by the end of this financial year. The company recently launched a new facility in Navi Mumbai and is eyeing further expansion in Delhi-NCR and southern markets, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi, over the next few years.
“We are looking at expansion of our community cancer centres, which are registered hospitals and not daycare centres,” said Ashish Joshi. “Cancer care was previously concentrated within a few tertiary hospitals, but given the burden of disease, community cancer centres offering proximity, access and clinical excellence are becoming increasingly important.”