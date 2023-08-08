The covid-19 cases have declined significantly across the globe in recent times. However, new covid-19 variants keep emerging from time to time which worries people. Recently, a new variant was added to the list, called EG.5.1 or Eris.

The Eris variant was first identified in the United Kingdom during the month of May and right now, 1 out of 10 cases are of this latest variant. The Eris variant is mostly affecting older people and is causing hospitalisation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised an alarm as the Covid-19 'Eris' variant surge. Although, this new variant is not as severe as the previous one.

Experts claim that the new variant needs close attention as it is of Omicron lineage and spreads rapidly, as compared to other variants. However, they also believed that the new variant EG.5.1 or Eris is not deadlier than the previous one.

It is advisable to take booster shots for better safety against the new variant, and address the weakening immunity after the last infections.

Is Covid-19 new virus, Eris dangerous?

According to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the new variant is not so dangerous as it accounts for 14.6 per cent of all the covid-19 cases in the country and the cases are continuing to increase.

What are the symptoms of the Covid-19 Eris variant?

Here are the common symptoms of the Covid-19 Eris variant:

Running nose

Sneezing

Headache

Sore throat

Fever

Fatigue

What are the precautions of Covid-19 Eris Variant?

Here are the most effective ways to protect yourself from the latest Covid-19 Eris variant: