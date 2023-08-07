New Omicron sub-variant spreads in UK; no reported case in India so far

A new Covid-19 variant, stemming from the Omicron strain and known as EG.5.1, is gaining momentum in the United Kingdom. Health authorities in England have reported that this new variant, nicknamed ‘Eris’, now accounts for one in seven new Covid-19 cases reported in the country.

So far, there have been no reported cases of this variant in India.

Despite the increase in infections attributed to EG.5.1, current data from the UK Health Security Agency suggests that there is no indication that this variant is more severe than the others.

According to data collected until July 27, EG.5.1 has been identified in 11.8 per cent of UK genetic sequences, underlining the rapid pace at which the variant is proliferating.

While the exact cause for this surge in the UK has not yet been ascertained, experts suspect adverse weather conditions and decreasing immunity could be the reasons.

First detected on July 3, EG.5.1 caught the attention of health experts due to its escalating reports initially in Asia (though not in India). In recent weeks, as the number of genomes associated with this variant surged in the UK and other regions, it was elevated from a ‘monitoring signal’ to a fully-fledged, distinct variant (V-23JUL-01) at the end of July.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is concerned and has officially added EG.5.1 to its list of variants to be monitored.

Just over two weeks ago, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that although vaccines and prior infections offer substantial protection, countries must remain cautious and steadfast in their efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Acknowledging the global impact of EG.5.1, Ghebreyesus has emphasised the importance of maintaining a proactive stance.