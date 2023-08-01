World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes

Lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer-related deaths. The signs and symptoms may not show up in the prior stages but might be crucial at a high level stage. Lung and bronchus cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute, account for the majority of deaths. Lung cancer was assessed to be prevalent in 1,03,371 cases in 2022 and it featured in the top five leading sites for both males and females.

More than 80% of individuals who have lung cancers are known to smoke frequently. Other causes of cancer include second-hand smoke, radon, air contamination, and a family history of lung cancer, which can show symptoms like a continuous cough, trouble in breathing, coughing blood, chest pain, and fatigue.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme The theme for world lung cancer day 2023 has not been revealed yet. World Lung Cancer Day is celebrated on August 1 each year, and it has been observed on this day since 2012. It was first observed to break the stigma associated with the deadly disease and to encourage more research into it.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: History The campaign for World Lung Cancer Day was recognized in 2012, but momentum had already been established in previous years. The campaign was coordinated by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the Forum of International Respiratory Societies. The awareness around lung cancer picked pace from then and individuals got more aware of the signs and symptoms that they should search for in case of lung cancer.



World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Importance The statistics in India says that the instances of cancer cases might increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Lung and breast cancers in males and females are viewed as the main types of cancers.

Significant sorts of lung cancer are arranged based on the presence of cancer cells under the magnifying lens: small-cell lung cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. A small cell lung cancer spreads at a quicker rate than non-small lung cancer.

This day assists us with bringing issues to light about the sickness and the significance of early identification and therapy.



World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Quotes • “When cancer happens, you don’t put life on hold. You live now": Fabi Powell

• “Giving in to the darkness offers no benefit": Marivel Preciado

• “Cancer is just a chapter in our lives and not the whole story": Allie Moreno.