Home / Health / World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes

Lung and bronchus cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute, account for the majority of deaths. Lung cancer was prevalent in about 1,03,371 people in 2022

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
World Lung Cancer Day 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer-related deaths. The signs and symptoms may not show up in the prior stages but might be crucial at a high level stage. Lung and bronchus cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute, account for the majority of deaths. Lung cancer was assessed to be prevalent in 1,03,371 cases in 2022 and it featured in the top five leading sites for both males and females.

More than 80% of individuals who have lung cancers are known to smoke frequently. Other causes of cancer include second-hand smoke, radon, air contamination, and a family history of lung cancer, which can show symptoms like a continuous cough, trouble in breathing, coughing blood, chest pain, and fatigue.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme
The theme for world lung cancer day 2023 has not been revealed yet. World Lung Cancer Day is celebrated on August 1 each year, and it has been observed on this day since 2012. It was first observed to break the stigma associated with the deadly disease and to encourage more research into it.

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: History
The campaign for World Lung Cancer Day was recognized in 2012, but momentum had already been established in previous years. The campaign was coordinated by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, the American College of Chest Physicians, and the Forum of International Respiratory Societies. The awareness around lung cancer picked pace from then and individuals got more aware of the signs and symptoms that they should search for in case of lung cancer. 
 

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Importance
The statistics in India says that the instances of cancer cases might increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025. Lung and breast cancers in males and females are viewed as the main types of cancers. 


Significant sorts of lung cancer are arranged based on the presence of cancer cells under the magnifying lens: small-cell lung cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. A small cell lung cancer spreads at a quicker rate than non-small lung cancer. 

This day assists us with bringing issues to light about the sickness and the significance of early identification and therapy. 
 

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Quotes
    • “When cancer happens, you don’t put life on hold. You live now": Fabi Powell

      
    • “Giving in to the darkness offers no benefit": Marivel Preciado
      
    • “Cancer is just a chapter in our lives and not the whole story":  Allie Moreno. 

Also Read

Immunotherapy for lung cancer patients improves long-term survival: Study

AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE

Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

World No Tobacco Day: More minors getting addicted to tobacco, shows study

84% people from northeast relocate for better medical facilities: Report

Brain fog, other long Covid symptoms focus of new small treatment studies

Short bursts of intense exercise linked to reduced risk of cancer: Study

Big pharma firms shift tack, look to bet on trade generics as volumes dip

1,774 health facilities in 32 states/UTs adopted 'Scan and Share': Govt

Topics :lung cancerlung diseaselung condition

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story