LuNGS Alliance to enhance access to tailored cancer therapies in India

The programme aims to enhance access to targeted cancer therapies by identifying actionable genetic mutations in lung cancer patients

According to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health, the country reports approximately 72,510 new lung cancer cases and 66,279 deaths annually
The Cancer Research and Statistic Foundation (CRSF) has launched the “LuNGS Alliance”, offering free lung next generation sequencing (NGS) for lung cancer patients nationwide. The initiative, supported by pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Roche, is facilitated in collaboration with 4baseCare as the official lab partner.
 
The programme aims to enhance access to targeted cancer therapies by identifying actionable genetic mutations in lung cancer patients.
 
The TARGT First Solid test, developed by 4baseCare, provides a comprehensive analysis of 72 commonly mutated genes, helping oncologists tailor treatment plans based on a patient’s genomic profile.
 
By detecting mutations aligned with therapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), the test enables more effective and personalised treatment options.
 
Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer in India. The high mortality rate underscores the urgent need for personalised treatment approaches rather than traditional one-size-fits-all therapies.
 
Dr Kumar Prabhash from CRSF said: “We are committed to ensuring lung cancer patients in India have access to effective and targeted treatments. With precision oncology, we aim to make life-saving innovations accessible and transform cancer care nationwide.”

Hitesh Goswami, chief executive officer and cofounder of 4baseCare, echoed this sentiment, adding, “Advanced NGS-based biomarker testing should be a standard for every lung cancer patient. This initiative brings us closer to democratising precision medicine and making a real difference in patients’ lives.”
 
Eligible lung cancer patients can receive one free NGS biomarker test through the LuNGS Alliance programme.
 
With this initiative, LuNGS Alliance aims to bridge the gap between cancer diagnostics and accessibility, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder patients from receiving the most advanced treatment options available.
   
