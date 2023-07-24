Home / Health / Floods spark eye flu outbreak in Delhi; Know about cause and symptoms

As Delhi NCR people overcome a record flood, a new viral outbreak is occuring. Delhi people are now struggling with conjunctivitis. Here are some symptoms and preventions of the diseases

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Eye flu outbreak after flood passes in Delhi NCR

Jul 24 2023
Delhi this year saw its worst recorded flood in the last four decades, with unprecedented water levels in the Yamuna river that caused waterlogging in major parts of the city. As the Yamuna River surpasses the danger mark, a sudden rise of conjunctivitis is also seen in Delhi and parts of Gujarat.

The condition rises rapidly around the areas located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

What is eye flu or conjunctivitis?
Conjunctivitis, which is popularly known as Pink eye, is an infection or inflammation of the transparent membrane called the Conjunctiva that covers the white part of the eyeball. The most common cause of conjunctivitis is infection with Adenovirus, the group of viruses causing the common cold and other upper respiratory infections.


The disease is caused by allergens, irritants, bacteria and viruses, like coronavirus, that are caused by the common virus of coronavirus called common cause or Covid 19.

Conjunctivitis is commonly an inflammation or redness of the conjunctiva, a clear tissue that lines the inside surface of your eyelid and outer coating of your eye. The tissue helps in keeping your eyelid and eyeball moist.

The conjunctivitis can be caused by certain viruses, bacteria, allergens and many other organisms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organisation that protects the public’s health, people often call conjunctivitis “pink eye” because it can cause the white of the eye to take on a pink or red colour. Symptoms of pink eye can vary but typically include redness or swelling of the white of the eye.

Symptoms of Conjunctivitis
There are several symptoms of conjunctivitis, such as

  • Redness in the eye or eyelid
  • watery discharge with mild redness
  • Thick yellow discharge that crusts your eyelashes
  • Green or white discharge from your eye
  • Burning and blurred eyes
  • increase sensitivity to light and swollen eyelids.
Most of the time, conjunctivitis does not affect vision, but in rare cases, it can cause blurred vision or glare when seeing lights.

Preventions of Conjunctivitis

Here are some of the common preventions that one could use to avoid conjunctivitis
  • Wash your hands often with soap for 20 seconds with warm water.
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser to keep your hands clean.
  • Avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands.
  • Use a clean towel or washcloths daily.
  • Do not share items used by an affected person, like pillows, washcloths, eye drops, contact lenses etc.

How does conjunctivitis spread?

Conjunctivitis is highly contagious, and it can be spread easily by coming directly in contact with contaminated surfaces by eye secretions. However, the diseases don't spread through the air or see the infected person.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Several viruses and bacteria can cause conjunctivitis (pink eye), some of which are very contagious. Each of these types of germs can spread from person to person in different ways. They usually spread from an infected person to others through
  • Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
  • The air by coughing and sneezing
  • Touching an object or surface with germs on it, then touching your eyes before washing your hands
Conjunctivitis can spread when a person comes into contact with an infected person's eye drain, either directly or not. When one person comes into contact with the infected person, it could spread through bacteria, or viruses from another person's hand and then may reach your eye.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

