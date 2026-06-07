Dexcom's glucose monitor use benefits non-insulin diabetic patients: Study

Medical device maker Dexcom said the use of its continuous glucose monitor, G7, led to improved blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes not using insulin, compared with routine care, according to study results.

The results were presented on Saturday at the American Diabetes Association.

Here are more details from the study:

The 26-week study tested 283 non-insulin using diabetic patients, of whom half were put on Dexcom's G7 and half used self-monitoring of blood glucose. Most participants were on common diabetes medication such as metformin, GLP-1s and SGLT2s.

Participants using the Dexcom G7 saw an average 1.6% reduction in their blood sugar levels at 26 weeks, a 0.9% greater reduction than those who used self-monitoring.

"Our hope is that this will substantially influence (the standard of care) and it'll improve access for all people with type 2, including those not on insulin to CGMs," Tamara Oser, professor, at the University of Colorado Anschutz, and the study's principal investigator, told Reuters.

Continuous glucose monitors are wearable devices that track blood sugar without finger pricks. Rising awareness, broader insurance coverage and ease of use are boosting adoption of devices like Dexcom's G7.

The study found that using Dexcom G7 further lowered blood sugar levels when combined with common diabetes medications.

Among participants using GLP-1 drugs, those using the Dexcom G7 saw a 1.4% drop in blood sugar levels, compared with a 0.2% reduction in the control group.

"...it proves without a doubt that there's significant benefit here for these users. I think both the clinical community as well as the health care system and payers, they will, with this type of result, recognize both the health benefits, as well as the economic benefit," Dexcom CEO Jake Leach told Reuters.

These results "will help establish a new standard of care in the U.S. and around the world," he said in a statement.

A six-month extension phase of the study is currently being conducted, which will provide data for up to 12 months.