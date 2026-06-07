Dexcom's glucose monitor use benefits non-insulin diabetic patients: Study
Participants using the Dexcom G7 saw an average 1.6% reduction in their blood sugar levels at 26 weeks, a 0.9% greater reduction than those who used self-monitoring
Participants using the Dexcom G7 saw an average 1.6% reduction in their blood sugar levels at 26 weeks, a 0.9% greater reduction than those who used self-monitoring
Medical device maker Dexcom said the use of its continuous glucose monitor, G7, led to improved blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes not using insulin, compared with routine care, according to study results.
The results were presented on Saturday at the American Diabetes Association.
Here are more details from the study:
First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 7:09 AM IST