Dr Reddy's plans to launch generic obesity drug at steep discount of 60%

Indian drugmaker ​Dr Reddy's laboratories aims ‌to launch a generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy, subject to approval, at a price about ‌60% lower than the branded version, co-chairman and managing director GV Prasad told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company ​last month received an approval from ‌India's drug regulator ​to manufacture ‌and sell the generic version ‌of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic ‌and said ​it was ​awaiting approval for Wegovy.