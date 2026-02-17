Associate Sponsors

Dr Reddy's plans to launch generic obesity drug at steep discount of 60%

Dr Reddy's
Dr Reddy's (File Photo)
Reuters HYDERABAD, Feb ​17
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:14 PM IST
Indian drugmaker ​Dr Reddy's laboratories aims ‌to launch a generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy, subject to approval, at a price about ‌60% lower than the branded version, co-chairman and managing director GV Prasad told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company ​last month received an approval from ‌India's drug regulator ​to manufacture ‌and sell the generic version ‌of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic ‌and said ​it was ​awaiting approval for Wegovy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Dr Reddy’sObesityhealth

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

