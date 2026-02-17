Dr Reddy's plans to launch generic obesity drug at steep discount of 60%
The company last month received an approval from India's drug regulator to manufacture and sell the generic version of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic
Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's laboratories aims to launch a generic version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight loss drug Wegovy, subject to approval, at a price about 60% lower than the branded version, co-chairman and managing director GV Prasad told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company last month received an approval from India's drug regulator to manufacture and sell the generic version of blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic and said it was awaiting approval for Wegovy.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:14 PM IST