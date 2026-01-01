Frailty, depression together raise dementia risk by 17% in elderly: Study

Older adults who are frail and have depression could be at a higher risk of dementia, with the factors combined contributing to 17 per cent of the overall risk, according to a study.

The findings, published in the journal General Psychiatry, suggests that while frailty and depression each increase dementia risk on their own, having both the conditions could make one more than three times as likely to develop dementia, compared with those in good health.

According to researchers from Zhejiang University School of Medicine, China, frailty and depression should be routinely assessed in older people, as improving their physical and mental health could help reduce dementia risk.

The previously published research has primarily focused on the individual associations between physical frailty or depression and dementia risk, they added. Data from more than two lakh people from the US and UK, including the UK Biobank dataset, were analysed. During a 13-year follow-up, 9,088 participants were diagnosed with dementia. Frail participants were more likely to be female, have higher body weight, live with multiple long-term conditions, and lower educational attainment. They were also 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia. The participants with depression were had nearly a 60 per cent higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia.